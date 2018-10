Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ The winner of the world volleyball championship among women held in Japan has been revealed.

Report informs that Serbia and Italy met in the decisive encounter which ended with Serbians' victory 3:2.

China defeated Holland with the score of 3:0 as they struggled for the third place.

Notably, Azerbaijan national team ended the struggle at the second stage of the world championship. Faiq Garayev's team finished 15th among 24 countries.