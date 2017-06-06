Volleyball player of Azerbaijani national team announces her goal in Fenerbahçe

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Fenerbahçe is a very big club. I'm very happy and excited to be a member of this club. I will spare no efforts to play good and win cups".

Report informs, Polina Rahimova, volleyball player of the Azerbaijani national team, signing a contract with Turkish club Fenerbahçe told official website of the club. The 27-year-old player said she would work hard to reach high level. She stressed that Fenerbahçe is the best team: "I will try to reach a higher level together with the team. I believe, we will win new trophies as a result of our efforts".

Notably, Polina Rahimova signed a 1-year contract.