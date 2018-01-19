Vitali Borisov talks about chances of Azerbaijani team in European Championship

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ "We have started preparations 3 days ago. We will take part in the European Championship. We will face Spain and France. It is going to be interesting”.

Report informs, futsal player of the national team of Azerbaijan Vitaly Borisov told about the European championship to be held in Slovenia's Ljubljana. An experienced player said that Spain is one of the best teams in the world and France has put Croatia outside the tournament. "Therefore, both teams should be considered a strong teams. There is no weak team in the European Championship.

Each team in the group has 33% chance to move to the next level. When games start, everything will be clear. Everyone can take points from each other, win or lose”.

Borisov added that he was well prepared for the championship: "I asked Serbia's Ekonomac club to let me go soon.

Leadership also agreed. Three days ago I came to Baku and joined the trainings”.

Notably, the European Championship will last from January 30 to February 10.