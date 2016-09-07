Vice-Presidents of European Volleyball Confederation on a visit to Baku

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the first vice president the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV), Renato Arena, as well as President of the Turkish Volleyball Federation and CEV Vice President Özkan Mutlugil are on a visit to Baku.

Report informs, the main aim of the visit is to get acquainted with the preparatory work carried out for the final stage of the European championship 2017 in Georgia and Azerbaijan which will last for 4 days.

Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) created its own Organizational Committee and held several meetings on the work to be done. AVF plans to hold a tender for the creation of the championship logo. The winner of the tender will be awarded by the national federation.

Notably, the final of the Women's Championship will take place in September and October in 2017.

One group match will be held in Georgia, 3 groups and final match in Azerbaijan.