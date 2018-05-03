Valeriya Mammadova changes her mind about finishing career in Azerbaijani national team

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Valeriya Mammadova of Azerrail Baku changed her mind about finishing her career in Azerbaijani national team. Report was told by 34-year-old libero. He said that return to the team depends on the results of the team led by Faig Garayev in the Golden European League: "At present, there are three volleyball players - Jeyran Imanova, Beyaz Aliyeva and Yuliya Karimova are in libero position. I am for the giving chance to youth. We will look at their performance in the upcoming competition. If needed, I can return to national team for performing at the world championship”.

Notably, Valeriya Mammadova wore the uniform of the Azerbaijani national team in 2002 – 2017 years. She played in group A in Europa League within Azerbaijani national team, Bulgaria, Portugal and Ukraine. The team led by Faig Garayev will meet with Ukrainian and Portuguese teams at the Baku Sports Palace on May 19 and 23 respectively. On May 26, she will face Bulgaria in away match.