Two athletes of Azerbaijani team compete in World Weightlifting Championships

The World Weightlifting Championships continues in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Report informs, two Azerbaijani representatives competed on the first two competition days.

27-year-old athlete, Elmar Aliyev ranked the 24th place in the men's 56 kg category C with 103 kg in snatch, 135 kg in clean and jerk and totally 238 kg.

62-kg-weight Rustam Imanzada ranked the 17th place with 120 kg snatch, 147kg clean and jerk and totally 267 kg.

Azerbaijani athletes Gulchin Alizada will compete in the women's 53 kg category C and Boyanka Kostova in category B.

World Championships will finish on November 16.