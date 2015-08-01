Torch of Rio 2016 Olympics to be ignited on April 21

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Torch of Olympic Games in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro will be lit in Ancient Olympia in Greece, on April 21, 2016.

Report informs referring to Russian Tass, during the 128th Session of the International Olympic Committee in Kuala Lumpur, Rio 2016 Communications Director, Mario Andrada said.

The Olympic flame will arrive in Brazil on May 3. Over the next hundred days, the torch will visit 83 cities. 12 thousand torchbearers will take part in the torch relay.

As part of the torch relay will be held the rally, which will cover 500 settlements throughout the country. Thus, the organizers expect to show the Olympic flame to 90 percent of the population. In total, the symbol of the Games will overcome 20 thousand kilometers of land and about 16 thousand km by air.

The Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro will be held on 5-21 August, 2016.