    "Telekom" to hold next match in Champions League

    The club's rival is Polish Ximik

    Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani women's volleyball club Telekom will play against Polish"Ximik" today. 

    Report informs, competition will take place in A group.

    Both teams were defeated in first round. "Telekom" lost to "Imoko Volley" 0: 3 in Italy, while "Ximik" to "Nordmekkanika" 1: 3. If Telekom loses again it will remain the last in the group. Game will be controlled by RomanianAleksi Sabo Paul Catalin and Philip Surman from Liechtenstein.

    Champions League

    Group stage, second round

    17:00. "Telecom" (Azerbaijan) - "Ximik" (Poland)

    Referees: Phil Surman (Liechtenstein), Sabo-Aleksi Paul Catalin (Romania)

    Baku. Olympic Sports Center"Sarhadci".

