Sambo World Championship starts today in Bulgaria

Sofia. 11 November.REPORT.AZ/ Sambo World Championship starts today in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Eastern Europe bureau of Report News Agency informs, sambo-wrestlers from 80 countries around the world will compete for 27 sets of medals (9 sets of men's and women's sport sambo, 9 sets of combat sambo).

8 athletes will represent Azerbaijan in the competition. Under guidance of President of the Azerbaijan Sambo Federation Jeyhun Mammadov and coach Yagub Abdullayev, Aghasif Samadov (52 kg), Farid Yusifov (57 kg), Yusif Nabiyev (62 kg), Emil Hasanov (68 kg), Amil Gasimov (74 kg), Vugar Bayramov (82 kg), Murad Rajabli (90 kg) and Nizami Mammadov (100 kg) will fight for win. Referee Jabir Ismayılov will represent Azerbaijan in the World Championship.

The World Championship will last till November 13.