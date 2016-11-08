Sale date of tickets of IV Islamic Solidarity Games named

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today, was held a press conference on results of the 4th meeting of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games Coordination Commission.

Report informs, the conference attended by Executive Director of the Games, Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov, 2nd Vice President of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) Chingiz Huseynzade, the federation's Secretary General Faisal Abdulaziz Al-Nassar, First Vice President, Chairman of the Coordination Commission, Colonel Hamad Kalkaba Malboum and Vice President of the National Olympic Committee Aghajan Abiyev.

A.Rahimov said that in the 4th meeting, decisions have been adopted on important issues. He said that the Organizing Committee and all departments have already launched relevant works: "Competitions will be held in 16 sports facilities of the country. Extensive works are being carried out with friendly Olympic committees regarding transportation, food and other issues. 49 Olympic committees have already confirmed their participation. The most important task is preparation of the schedule. It depends on number of the athletes. We think that at least 3,000 - 3.500 athletes will participate in the competition. However, their composition and the athletes to come is not yet clear. Then accreditation issues will be resolved. Consequently, we want to recognize Azerbaijan, Islamic solidarity throughout the world. Nearly 500 experts work at the Operating Committee."

The minister, also, spoke about the opening and closing ceremonies: "There are special opening and closing ceremonies during such events. The world's attention is turning to the competition after the opening. The opening will not be weaker than the ceremonies held so far. We don't want to disclose it. However, I can say that various historical issues will be touched upon. I guarantee it will be very interesting. Tickets will go on sale at booking-offices next to the sports facilities in March and April. As for the price, it will not be more expensive than in Baku 2015 first European Games."