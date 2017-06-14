Rivals of Azerbaijani volleyball clubs in Challenge Cup named

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Volleyball Challenge Cup draw has been held.

Report informs, female representative of Azerbaijan Azerrail will meet with Romanian Stiinta.

Winner of 1/16 finals with the principle of home and away will play against winner of sm'aesch pfeffingen (Switzerland) - Mladost (Croatia) couple. Games will take place on December 12 - 14 and January 9 - 11.

Men's "Locomotive" will compete with APOEL (Cyprus). First games will be held on 21 - 23 November, return game on November 28 - 30. The winning team will rise to the 1/16 finals



.