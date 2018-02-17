Relay racing in skiing among women at the Winter Olympics ends

Baku. 17 February. The relay racing competition among women at the XXIII Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, has ended.

Report informs, Norway team became the Olympic champion at a distance of 20 km.

The quartet consisting of Ingverd Estberg, Astrid Jacobsen, Ragnol Hague and Marit Bjorken reached the line at 51 minutes 24.3 seconds. The silver medal was won by Anna Hog, Charlotte Kalla, Ebba Andersson and Stina Nilsson with a total of 51 minutes 26.3 seconds. Quartet of Russia’s Natalya Nepryayeva, Yuliya Belorukova, Anastasiya Sedova and Anna Nechayevskaya became bronze prizewinners with 52 minutes 7.6 seconds.

It should be noted that Russia won the first medal in skiing after the Turin Olympiad in 2006. At present, the country has 2 silver and 7 bronze medals.