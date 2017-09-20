 Top
    South Korean president gives security assurance for 2018 Olympics

    Moon Jae-in: We are well aware of the IOC concerns and the whole world
    Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ South Korean president gave assurance to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

    Report informs referring to Reuters, Moon Jae-in said a security assurance will be provided during the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang in 2018.

    “We are well aware of the  IOC concerns and the whole world have regarding the Korean peninsula. A successful hosting of the Pyeongchang Games would erase worries over security and show the world regional peace and stability on the Korean peninsula." said president.

    XXIII Winter Olympic Games will take place in Pyeongchang, February 9-25, 2018.

