Azerbaijani national team player underwent surgery in Turkey

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Olena Hasanova, player of the Azerbaijani women's volleyball national team underwent surgery in Turkey.

Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF), medical intervention carried out at "Acibadem Fulya" hospital. Treating physician Ömer Faruk Taşer said that the 22-year old blocker will return to sports after 2-3 months.

Notably, Olena Hasanova felt severe pain during preparations for "Baku-2017", the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games. Examinations revealed hernia appeared under the abdominal muscles. As a result, she failed to participate in the Games. The player will not play in the composition of the national team during the World Championship qualifying matches in Baku on May.