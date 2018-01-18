One more futsal player joins Azerbaijani national team

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ One more futsal player has joined the Azerbaijani national team, which is training for the final stage of the European Championship.

Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan Futsal Federation, Williams Oliveira do Nascimento Vassoura currently plays in UAE club Al-Dhafra. Arriving in Baku this afternoon, the player participated in the training of the team.

Notably, the Azerbaijani national team's training on January 19 at 10:15 am will be open to the press.