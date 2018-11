Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Olympic champion for fencing Olga Knyazeva died. Report informs referring to "Tatar-inform", 61-year-old former champion died in Kazan, Tatarstan. She will be buried today. The farewell ceremony will be held at "Dinamo" sports complex in Kazan.

O.Knyazeva was the world champion for fencing foil in 1975 and a year later won the gold medal in the Olympic competition held in Montreal.