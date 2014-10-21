 Top
    Olympian-amputee jailed for five years for killing his girlfriend

    Oscar Pistorius burst into tears at sentencing

    Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ South African athlete Oscar Pistorius, amputee sentenced to five years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend Reva Stenkamp. Report informs referring to RIA "Novosti", the incident occurred on February 14, 2013. He mistaked Reeva Steenkamp for a burglar and fired several shots into the closed bathroom door. The girl was fatally wounded in the head, arms and chest.

    O.Pistorius wept during the sentencing.

    The sixfold champion of the Paralympic Games Oscar Pistorius acted in competitions with the participation of high-grade athletes.

