Baku. December 24. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani athletes won 805 medals in authoritative international competitions in 2014.

Report was told by the Head of Sport Department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Mirkamil Rahimov.

275 of the medals are gold, 255 silver and 275 bronze.

The number of medals in Olympic sports has reached 278.Bronze medals are dominating among the medals:109.The remaining 89 are gold medals, 80 - silver.