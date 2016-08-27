Nico Rosberg won qualification at Belgian Grand Prix

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ Qualification session was held at Spa Francorchamp circiut before the start of Belgian Grand Prix.

"Report" informs, that Nico Rosberg from Germany of "Mercedes" won the qualification. His best time - 1:46.744

2. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) - Red Bull Racing

3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) - Ferrari

4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) - Ferrari

5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) - Rd Bull Racing

6. Sergio Perez (Mexico) - Force India

7. Nico Hulkenberg (Germany) - Force India

8. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) - Williams Mercedes

9. Jenson Button (UK) - Mclaren Honda

10. Felipe Massa (Brazil) - Williams Mercedes

11. Romain Grosjean (France) - Haas Ferrari

12. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) - Renault

13. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) - Haas Ferrari

14. Jolyon Palmer (UK) - Renault

15. Carlos Sainz (Spain) - Torro Rosso

16. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) - Manor

17. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) - Sauber

18. Esteban Ocon (France) - Manor

19. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) - Torro Rosso

20. Marcus Ericson (Sweden) - Sauber

21. Lewis Hamilton (UK) - Mercedes

22.Fernando Alonso (Spain) - Mclaren Honda

Note that, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Marcus Ericsson and Esteban Guttierez received penalties for engine changes.

The start of Belgian Grand Prix will be held tomorrow.