Nico Rosberg won qualification at Belgian Grand Prix

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ Qualification session was held at Spa Francorchamp circiut before the start of Belgian Grand Prix.
"Report" informs, that Nico Rosberg from Germany of "Mercedes" won the qualification. His best time - 1:46.744
2. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) - Red Bull Racing
3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) - Ferrari
4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) - Ferrari
5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) - Rd Bull Racing
6. Sergio Perez (Mexico) - Force India
7. Nico Hulkenberg (Germany) - Force India
8. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) - Williams Mercedes
9. Jenson Button (UK) - Mclaren Honda
10. Felipe Massa (Brazil) - Williams Mercedes
11. Romain Grosjean (France) - Haas Ferrari
12. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) - Renault
13. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) - Haas Ferrari
14. Jolyon Palmer (UK) - Renault
15. Carlos Sainz (Spain) - Torro Rosso
16. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) - Manor
17. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) - Sauber
18. Esteban Ocon (France) - Manor
19. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) - Torro Rosso
20. Marcus Ericson (Sweden) - Sauber
21. Lewis Hamilton (UK) - Mercedes
22.Fernando Alonso (Spain) - Mclaren Honda
Note that, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Marcus Ericsson and Esteban Guttierez received penalties for engine changes.
The start of Belgian Grand Prix will be held tomorrow.
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author