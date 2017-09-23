 Top
    Next teams start competing in Women's European Volleyball Championship

    The games will be held in Baku, Goygol and Tbilisi

    Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today next round of games will be held in the Women's European Volleyball Championship.

    Report informs, Azerbaijani and German teams in the Pool A  will have a rest. Instead of this, Poland and Hungary in the 2nd round of the same pool will play against each other.

    The game will be played at National Gymnastics Arena. In the first round Poland defeated Germany with 3:2 score and Azerbaijan won Hungary with 0:3. The first competition on this arena will be held in the Pool C between Bulgaria and Ukraine. Last match of the day will be played between Turkey and Russia.

    Matches of the 2nd round in the Pool D will take place on Goygol Olympic Complex. Firstly, Czech Republic will compete with Belgium, then Serbia with Netherlands.

    Matches of the 2nd round in the Pool B will be organized in Tbilisi, Georgia. Georgia will play with Croatia, Italy with Belarus.

    2nd round of European Championship

    23 September

    Pool A

    18:00. Poland-Hungary

    National Gymnastics Arena

    Standings: Azerbaijan - 3, Poland - 2, German - 1, Hungary - 0.

    Pool B

    18:00. Georgia - Croatia

    21:00. Italy - Belarus

    Tbilisi, New Sport Place

    Standings: Italy - 3, Belarus - 2, Croatia - 1, Georgia - 0.

    Pool C

    15:30. Bulgaria - Ukraine 

    20:30. Turkey – Russia 

    National Gymnastics Arena

    Standings: Russia-2, Ukraine- 1, Bulgaria- 0, Turkey - 0

    Pool D

    17:00. Czech Republic- Belgium

    20:00. Serbia - Netherlands

    Goygol Olympic Complex.

