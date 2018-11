Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ UNICEF organizing master class and the championship among children in streetball in Baku.

Report informs, the event is timed to the upcoming first European Games to be held in Azerbaijan from 12 to 28 June.

The famous Spanish professional basketball player who plays for the National Basketball Association (NBA), Jose Manuel Calderon Master will give master class in streetball to children in Baku.