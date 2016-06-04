​National team player: We will fight for victory in every game of the upcoming

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ "I am very satisfied with how we played and what we showed".

"I am very satisfied with how we played and what we showed, and also have to point out that we have some new young girls that have just joined our team", she said.

"This 3-0 victory means a lot to us, and we hope to continue with this same pace and will fight for every match and hopefully we will finish first in the final".

Azerbaijani women's volleyball team competing in the Champions League is to play with Montenegro today.