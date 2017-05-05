National Olympic Committees of Azerbaijan and Ukraine sign MoU

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ The National Olympic Committees of Azerbaijan and Ukraine signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Report informs, memo was signed from the Azerbaijani side by Vice-President of the NOC of Azerbaijan, Chingiz Huseynzadeh and from the Ukrainian side the President of the of Ukraine NOC, Sergei Bubka.

The document outlines a strategy for the development of sports in areas of interest to both sides for 2017-2021 years.

"Our committees are closely cooperating; we try to solve our problems together. The NOC of Ukraine always came to meet us when Ukrainian sportsmen wanted to play for Azerbaijan”, Ch. Huseynzadeh said at the signing ceremony.

He recalled the conquest of the title of European champion for the seventh time by native of Ukraine, representing Azerbaijan, Maria Stadnik.

"We have close cooperation in international federations, in the international Olympic committee, our athletics federations closely cooperate with each other," the vice president said.

In his turn, President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, Vice-President of the International Athletics Association Sergei Bubka stressed that the relations between the Olympic committees are close and friendly.

"Relations between our states are warm and friendly, as well as between our presidents," he said.

According to him, the Ukrainian side is ready to share experience with Azerbaijani sportsmen and sports and sees the same attitude from the Azerbaijani side.

S. Bubka praised the organization of the First European Games in Azerbaijan. "This is a unique event, a fantastic success," he said.

"The fact that we are signing the document on the eve of the Islamic Games speaks about important steps after the European Games and the development of the Olympic movement in the country. I think our cooperation will only be strengthened," Bubka added.