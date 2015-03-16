National karate team to take part in European Championships

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani national karate team will participate in the 50th European Championships to take place on March 19 in Istanbul. Report informs that the head and honored coach, Rahman Hatamov will be helped by his assistant, a senior coach Rashad Huseynov, a fitness coach, Ogtay Mammadov, a senior coach of the youth, Shahin Xudaverdiyev, a senior coach of the teens, Anar Allahverdiyev and Denis Morozov will help.

433 athletes from 49 countries will participate in the competition that will end on March 22. In accordance with the results of the 50th European Championships, they will qualify for Baku 2015 " European Games.