Named winners of first day in Judo tournament

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ The sixth Republic Judo tournament dedicated to the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev continues at Sumgait Olympic Sports Complex.

Report informs referring to the website of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF), the winners of the first day of tournament have been defined. The tournament has been organized with support of Ministry of Youth and Sports, Azerbaijan Judo Federation, Sumgayit Department of Youth and Sports.

In the men’s competition Amin Isayev (30 kg), Hasan Ahmadov (34 kg), Rahim Mirzayev (38 kg) and Ali Hajıyev (42 kg) became the champions. In women’s competition Zuleykha Naghıyeva (28 kg), Khumar Gasımzada (32 kg), Fidan Gasımova (36 kg) and Nigar Shahmammadova (40 kg) gained the victory.

Junior judokas from Baju, Sumgayit, Nakhchivan, Yevlakh, Barda, Mingachevir, Gusar, Shabran, Lachin, Qakh, Shusha, Siyazan, Gabala, Shirvan, Masalli, Khizi, Gobustan, Ismayilli, Agjabadi, Nalchik, Darband (Russia) and Ukraine are competing in the tournament.

Tournament attended by 563 judokas from 39 teams will end tomorrow.