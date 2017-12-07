Named rivals of Azerbaijan women's national volleyball team in FIVB

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ The draw was held for the FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship Japan 2018.

Report informs, Azerbaijani team is in the same Group C with US, Russia, South Korea, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago.

The results of the draw are following:

Group A: Japan, Netherlands, Argentine, Germany, Cameroon, Mexico

Group B: China, Turkey, Bulgaria, Canada, Cuba

Group C: Azerbaijan, US, Russia, South Korea, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago.

Group D: Serbia, Dominican Republic, Puerto-Rico, Kazakhstan, Kenya

2018 FIVB Volleyball Championship will be held in six cities of Japan, Yokohama, Hamamatsu, Kobe, Nagoya, Osaka and Sapporo.

The championship will take place from September 29 to October 20.