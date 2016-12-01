Minister: Necessary to achieve success in team sports

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ New targets of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) determined.

Report informs Minister of Youth and Sports, NOC Vice-President Azad Rahimov told reporters.

18 medals won at Summer Olympic Games "Rio 2016" and there should be more at "Tokyo 2020".

The minister stressed the need to achieve success in team sports: "New presidents elected in handball and volleyball federations. Our successes in football are obvious. That means, we have new goals in achievements in team sports".

Along with this, A. Rahimov told about the importance of conservation of successes, of sports policy in accordance with all the requirements: "Our goal is to attract more young people to the sport."