Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Devaluation of manat had no affect on budget of Islamic Solidarity Games, to be held in 2017 and 'Formula-1' competition in 2016 in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Azad Rahimov, Minister of Youth and Sports told reporters.

'Budget of both competition has already been approved', Minister said: 'Athletes of both competitions will participate on their own account.'