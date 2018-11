Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ After the victory over Moldovan "Sheriff" team, members of "Garabag" team that qualified for Champions League play-off round returned to Baku.

Report informs, plane carrying Aghdam representatives from Moldova has landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

A lot of football fans, community representatives and media members met Garabag players with great enthusiasm, as well as with "Garabag, Garabag!" slogans.