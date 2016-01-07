 Top
    Member of Azerbaijani team signs contract with 'Galatasaray'

    Basketball player may play after removal of transfer ban

    Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ Member of Azerbaijani basketball team Chuck Davis will continue his career in Turkey's 'Galatasaray'.

    Report informs referring to Turkish media.

    32-years-old athlete transferred to 'yellow-reds' from Balikesir's 'Bandirma' club.

    6-month contract was concluded with him under condition of 1-year extension at the end of season. At present, Davis may play in 'Galatasaray' after removal of transfer ban to the club by International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

    Chuck Davis was born in Alabama State of the US. He has been a member of Azerbaijani national team for 5 years. 

