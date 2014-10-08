 Top
    ​Layout of F1 unveiled in Baku

    The circuit will be one of the most thrilling venues on the F1 calendar

    Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ The presentation of circuit where the Baku European Grand Prix will take place in 2016 was held.

    Report informs citing the International Automobile Federation, the main promoter of Formula 1 Bernie Ecclestone issued that they had signed a contract for 9 years with Ministry of Youth and Sport of Azerbaijan.

    In turn, Minister of Youth and Sport Azad Rahimov stated that this presentation was a very important event for whoever involved.

    Chief designer of F1 circuit Hermann Tilke said, the length of the circuit layout would be more than 6 kilometers. Route will start in front of the Government House in Azadlig Square. The track will also run through the center of Baku and the Old City, along the Oilers Avenue.

    He noted that the track would have one of the longest lines that would allow racing cars to reach speeds of up to 340 km/h.

