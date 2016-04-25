Kazakhstan futsal team head coach: 'I've got a very attractive offer from Azerbaijan"

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Head coach of Kazakhstan national futsal team and 'Kairat' club Cacau has not accepted offer by Azerbaijani team.

Report informs, Brazilian expert said in his interview to 'Kairat' official website.

He said that the offer by Azerbaijan was very attractive not only from financial viewpoint, but also in general. According to Cacau, in case of accepting the offer, he had to leave both Kazakhstan team and the club: 'I have used to fulfill my promise. Kazakhstan is my second house and it is not easy for me to leave. I would like again to express my gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for such an interesting offer. But now, I cannot leave my team'.

Notably, a few days ago President of Azerbaijani Futsal Federation (AFF) Zaur Akhundov stated Cacau's intention to work with our team.