    Iranian futsal player falls unconscious in Azerbaijan championship

    The player will be released today

    Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ An incident occurred at the Neftchi - Marathon Futsal match within XIV round of the Azerbaijan High League.

    Report informs, Iranian legionary of Neftchi club, Sadiq Javid fell unconscious in the center of stadium.

    The chief physician of Neftchi and Marafon Futsal clubs, as well as the games Esmiralda Alakbarova provided S. Javid first aid. Then Iranian futsal player was taken to the Clinical Medical Center No 1.

    He was immediately examined and no serious health problems were found.

    According to the Azerbaijan Futsal Federation press service, player who spent the night in hospital will be released today.

