III phase of the "Tour d`Azerbaidjan" ends

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the third phase of the International Cycling Union (UCI) 2.1 category "Tour d Azerbaidjan-2015" international cycling tournament ended. Report informs that the march started in front of Gabala Region Executive Power.

Cyclists overcame totally 177.2 km - Gabala - Oghuz - Sheki - Oghuz - Gabala route.

The winner of the intermediate sprint competition initially determined. It is Israel's "Cycling Academy Tour" club member Daniel Turek.

Gabala Region Executive Power became the face of the finish. Ireland's "An Post - Chain Reaction" club member Joshua Thomas Edmondson became the winner. He overcame the distance in 4 hours, 7 minutes, 28 seconds. The second place was taken by Slovenia club Marko Kump, whiel the third place by "Synergy Baku" team member Matey Mugerli. They were 1 second behind the leader. Another member of "Synergy Baku", Alexander Surutkovich gain the red shirt for being the king of the mountain, while Primos Roqlic gain blue shirt to be the leader of the first 3 rounds of the race.