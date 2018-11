Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Greek basketball team captain and 'Panathinaikos' club member Antonis Fotsis has received Turkish citizenship.

Report informs, Embassy of Turkey to Greece satisfied the appeal of the 35-year-old basketball player.

Now A.Fotsis may play for any Turkish club under status of local player. In this case, he will be the first Greek-born basketball player in Turkey as a citizen.