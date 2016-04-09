BMC rider's finger broken in altercation with intoxicated driver

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Philippe Gilbert and BMC Racing teammate Loïc Vliegen were training in Belgium when a car containing two intoxicated men 'acted aggressively' toward to the duo, with the former world champion suffering a fractured middle finger on his left hand, according to the team, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

BMC's team release added that "It is understood that the two men were arrested by Belgian police at the time of the incident."

BMC chief medical officer Max Testa said that Gilbert will need to take a few days off the bike following surgery to repair the finger.

Gilbert has been recovering from a respiratory infection that saw him abandon Paris-Nice and miss Milan-San Remo. He has been building for the Ardennes later this month with the training-ride incident unlikely to affect his racing programme.



