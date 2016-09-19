Giant lizard run onto race track at Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ Formula One driver Max Verstappen dodges 'giant lizard' on track ahead of Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix, Report informs.

According to the information, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was coming into the third turn at the Marina Bay circuit on Saturday (local time) when he spotted a large monitor lizard sitting in the middle of the track.

"There's a giant lizard on the track," he could he heard saying to his teammates on the radio.

Fortunately, the lizard managed to run off the track just after Verstappen passed it, narrowly avoiding a collision with another driver who was fast on his tail.

Deer have appeared on track in Austria in the past, snakes in Malaysia and a cat ran out in front of cars in Azerbaijan's debut race this year in Baku.

The incident triggered plenty of amusement among fellow drivers and racing enthusiasts.