    Games of Azerbaijan championship postponed due to strong wind

    The matches will be held on April 2

    Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Women's volleyball matches in IX round of the Super League has been postponed due to strong wind.

    Report was informed in the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, the games had to be held today.

    It is reported that the Volleyball Center, where the matches are organized is made of construction sports device, therefore it is dangerous to hold matches in such weather conditions. The tour meetings will take place on April 2 and begin at the same time.

    Notably, Lokomotiv - AVF and Absheron - Azerrail matches will be organized within the IX tour. The matches will start at 15:00 and 17:00, respectively.

