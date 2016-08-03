 Top
    Close photo mode

    "Galatasaray" club transfers Azerbaijani player

    A one-year contract signed with basketball player

    Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish "Galatasaray" club has invited basketball player Orhan Aydın Hajiyeva to join the national team. 

    Report informs referring to the official website of the Istanbul club, a one-year contract signed with 27 year old basketball player.

    The last time Hajiyeva played in "Acibadem University" club. He has a height of 2.03 meters and have started his professional career in 2005.

    Notably, Orhan Aydin Hajiyeva is male basketball player and he took surname of his mother, a woman with Azerbaijani origin.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi