"Galatasaray" club transfers Azerbaijani player

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish "Galatasaray" club has invited basketball player Orhan Aydın Hajiyeva to join the national team.

Report informs referring to the official website of the Istanbul club, a one-year contract signed with 27 year old basketball player.

The last time Hajiyeva played in "Acibadem University" club. He has a height of 2.03 meters and have started his professional career in 2005.

Notably, Orhan Aydin Hajiyeva is male basketball player and he took surname of his mother, a woman with Azerbaijani origin.