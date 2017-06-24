Formula 1: Valtteri Bottas became the best on third free race

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ The last - third free race of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is over.

Report informs, Mercedes pilot Valtteri Bottas showed the best result - 1: 42.742. The second was Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari, 1: 42.837), the third - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes, 1: 43.158).

Pilot Renault Jolyon Palmer, whose car was on fire, and pilot of the Red Bull team Max Verstappen, whose car was stopped by the engine, finished the competition prematurely.

Notably, in the first two free races the best was Max Verstappen.

The decisive stage of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix starts June 25, at 17:00 local time.