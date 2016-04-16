FIBA removes 14 countries from European Championship

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has removed 14 countries from 2017 European Championship.

Report informs, these countries are: Russia, Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Spain, Turkey, Lithuania, Greece, Italy, Israel, Macedonia and Poland.

The reason is their participation in the Europa League and European Cup tournaments held by Union of European Basketball Leagues (ULEB). The federation wants their participation in the Champions League, held by the FIBA.

According to the decision, these countries will not participate in 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympic Games either.