European Championship: Azerbaijan must win Portugal today

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today Azerbaijan futsal team will play 1/4 finals in the European championship in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Report informs, the rival is the Portuguese team.

These teams will face each other for 12th time in their history. Portugal won 8 times in previous 11 matches and 3 other matches ended in draw.

The Pyrenees hampered Azerbaijani team at the time when it showed the best results - in the semi-final of the 2010 European Championship in penalties and won the World Cup 2016 in the 1/4 finals 3:2.

In the group stage, the Portuguese team won with a score of 4: 1 and Ukraine 5: 3 and took the first stage rising to 1/4 finals. The Azerbaijani national team defeated France 5:3 and lost to Spain with a score of 0:1 and moved to another group.

The winner of the Azerbaijan-Portugal match will face Russia in the semifinals. The neighboring country has overcome Slovenia in the 1/4 finals – 2:0. In the other semi-finals, Kazakhstan will try to defeat Ukraine-Spain match winner.

European Championship

1/4 finals

February 6

21:00. Portugal - Azerbaijan

Referees: Andrei Cherny (Czech Republic), Sasha Tomic (Croatia), Kamil Çetin (Turkey)

Stojitse Arena.