EU approves cycling route along Mediterranean coast

The project of a bicycle path going along the Mediterranean coastline was presented in Rome and was approved by the European Union, according to the project's official site.

The 5900 km-long route will pass through the territory of 11 countries: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Spain, Italy, Cyprus, Monaco, Slovakia, France, Croatia, and Montenegro. It will start in Cadis in the south of Spain and finish in Limassol – a city in Cyprus.

The European Commission, which seeks to promote an active lifestyle among the population of the EU countries, intends to take an active part in the financing of the project, however, it cannot cover all expenses. So, a considerable part of finances is expected to be provided by member-countries themselves. The project is to be implemented by September 2015.