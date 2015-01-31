 Top
    Date of first game of Champions League of Azerbaijan Cup determined

    Azeryol will hold the first meeting in Baku

    Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ The date of the first playoff match of women's volleyball team Azeryol in the Champions League with the Italian team Yamamay is determined. As Report  was told in the club, the game will take place on February 11 in volleyball center in Baku.

    The match will start at 18:00. The exact date of the return game is still unknown. It is expected that the game will take place on 17 - 19 February.

    Note that the output of the next round will be installed on aggregate. Meetings of 2nd playoff round will be held on March 3-5 and March 10-12, the final four of 4 will be held on April 4-5.

    The decisive round will be held in the Polish city of Szczecin.

