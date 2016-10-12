Coaches of Azerbaijani volleyball teams will be replaced

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Final stage of the European championship in volleyball will be held in 2017 in Baku. Draw ceremony of the championship will be held in the coming days. We must seriously prepare for such a responsible and influential event."

Report informs, new president of the Volleyball Federation of Azerbaijan Javid Gurbanov said at the meeting of the National Olympic Committee.

J. Gurbanov described volleyball as important but very difficult sport, and stressed that there will be changes in the coaching staff and other issues.

Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov participating in the meeting noted that J. Gurbanov stands by athletes and supports them: "Development of our volleyball is the wish of all of us.The goal is to win license for Summer Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020. "

Notably, today J. Gurbanov was elected President of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation. In this position he replaced Zia Mammadov.