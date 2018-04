Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani national futsal team's head coach was announced.

Report informs citing the AFFA (Assosiation of Football Federations of Azerbaijan), Milton Luiz Ziller Junior will manage the national team.

He will prepare the team for the world cup in Colombia.

The 1-year contract will be signed with Brazilian coach.

Notably, earlier the national team was headed by Tino Perez.