    Baku to host 9th General Assembly of ISSF

    The General Assembly will be attended by more than 110 delegates from 45 countries

    Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ The 9th General Assembly of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) will be held in Baku on November 1-4, 2015.

    Report informs, the members of the ISSF, as well as Secretary General of the Olympic Committee of Saudi Arabia, Prince Abdulhakim bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister Youth and Sport Azad Rahimov, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan and Vice-president of ISSF Chingiz Huseynzade, ISSF Executive Board member Konul Nurullayeva will attend the event.

    The General Assembly will be attended by more than 110 delegates from 45 countries.

