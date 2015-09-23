Bahrain to assist in organization of 2016 Formula 1 in Baku

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ A team of marshals from the Bahrain International Circuit was named as volunteers at the 2016 Formula One in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to BNA, Bahrain won the honor of organizing the Formula One race the first to be held in Baku, capital of Azerbaijan, the 10th round of the World Championship Formula One 2016 which will be held on July 17.

The Bahraini team was congratulated on this decision by Bahrain Olympic Committee general secretary Abdulrahman Askar in a statement.

Askar said the decision is another victory for Bahrain, which has been a prominent nation in organising Formula One races since 2004. He lauded the efforts of the Bahrain Marshals Club and the Bahrain Motor Federation, headed by Shaikh Abdullah bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Formula One will visit Azerbaijan for the revival of the European Grand Prix, with the race to be run on a street circuit in Baku.

The European Grand Prix will be held for the first time since 2012 and the race will be run under the name "Baku European Grand Prix".