'Azeryol' club reinforces staff with 3 volleyball players

Baku. 5 June . REPORT.AZ/ Baku volleyball club "Azeryol" reinforced structure with three foreign volleyball players. Report informs referring to the club's official page on Facebook, they are Haley Ackerman, Jessica Jones and Madison Kingdon.

Transfer of Ackerman and Jones was carried out of the league of Puerto Rico, Kingdon - from League of the United States. Previously, "Azeryol" came to an agreement with a Vanna Buakaev, Nutsara Tomko.

In addition, the club extended the contract with the blocking command Strashimirov Filipova and Tabitha Lov. Official website reported on the negotiations for a new coach. The most viable candidate is a Turkish specialist Bulent Karslioghlu.

Next season "Azeryol" will represent Azerbaijan in the Cup CEV.