Azerbaijani young judokas take first place at international competition

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Italian city of Lignano hosted traditional "Alpe Adrea" international judo tournament.

Report informs, 1046 young athletes participated in festival, which took place in 22 different European countries.

Azerbaijani judokas won 5 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze medals.

Haji Musayev (55kq), Karamat Huseynov (60 kg), Ismail Ibrahimov (66 kg), Hasil Jafarov (73 kg) and Aslan Mirzayev (90 kg) won gold medals. Natig Gurbanli (60 kg), Naim Huseynov (81 kg), Azer Yagubov (90 kg), Aykhan Jafarov (+100 kg) won silver, Tofig Mammadov (60 kg), Murad Heydarli (60 kg), Vusal Jamilzade (73 kg) and Samir Agayev (81 kg) won bronze medals. Thus, national team of Azerbaijani won first places at international competition with 13 medals.